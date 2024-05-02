China refuses to continue negotiations with the United States
By Alimat Aliyeva
China has abandoned further negotiations with the United States on arms control and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons after consultations in November 2023, Azernews reports.
As the Report reports with reference to TASS, this statement was made by a representative of the US State Department in a comment to the Semafor portal.
"Unfortunately, the PRC refused to hold a subsequent meeting and did not give a meaningful answer to the options we presented," he said.
According to him, the administration of US President Joe Biden
has proposed "reasonable steps to combat significant risks of
conflict or escalation in the nuclear and space spheres." Among
other things, they discussed improving communication between
Washington and Beijing, a system for notifying about test launches
of ballistic missiles and efforts to reduce tensions in space.
Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, in turn, told the portal that the United States "should abandon megaphone diplomacy" and called on "countries with large nuclear arsenals to significantly reduce them for further negotiations on nuclear arms control.
