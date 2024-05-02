Azerbaijan discusses new format of business relations with Uzbekistan

2 May 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A new format for bilateral business relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was discussed.

According to Azernews, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote about this on X social account.

"Within the framework of the 3rd Tashkent International Investment Forum, we took part in the panel session titled "The common road to success: Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan." Our discussions centred on the prospects of the strategic partnership between our countries, the new format of bilateral business relations, and the initiatives aimed at promoting mutual investments,” the minister noted.

