Turkiye suspends export-import operations with Israel

3 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye has completely stopped export-import transactions with Israel.

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Trade of Turkiye has released information about this.

"The implementation of the second stage of measures taken at the state level has started, export-import operations with Israel have been suspended for all product groups," the ministry said in a statement.

It was noted that the current ban will remain in effect until the Israeli government allows the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

