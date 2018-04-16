By Trend

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Turkmenistan conducted an inspection in the administrative structures of separate ministries and industry departments, including in the oil and gas sector, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The report on the inspection results was read out at a government meeting, where the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov drew attention to the importance of strengthening measures to prevent, counteract and eradicate bribery and corruption.

In particular, it was stated that one of heads of the Nayip terminal for the storage and shipment of liquefied gas belonging to the Turkmengaz State Concern, took bribes from foreign buyer companies for the uninterrupted filling of vehicles with liquefied gas sent from the terminal for export.

In addition, at the Parahat oil facility of the Turkmennebitonumleri (Turkmen Oil Products) Head Department, the abuse of official powers by the head of the department was revealed. According to the report, special equipment was installed, allowing underfilling of gasoline and diesel fuel, which was later sold on the side.

