Turkish Armed Forces eliminated US citizen Alina Sanchez who took part in battles together with terrorists in the vicinity of Syria’s Afrin during the Operation Olive Branch, Turkish media reported April 9.

In 2011, Sanchez arrived in northern Iraq and joining the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group took an active part in the battles against the Turkish Armed Forces, according to the report.

“In early 2018, Alina Sanchez moved to Afrin,” the report noted.

It was earlier reported that the majority of foreign terrorists in Syria are US citizens.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

