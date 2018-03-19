By Trend

Incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin has secured a record number of votes in all the recent presidential elections in Russia, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Nikolai Bulaev told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

He noted during the vote counting that more than 56 million people or 76.66% voted for Putin. "This is likewise an absolute record during the past several presidential campaigns in Russia," he said.

---

