By Trend

Russia's current president Vladimir Putin leads the presidential elections in Russia, gaining 73.73% after counting 35% of the protocols from the polling stations, according to preliminary data of Russian CEC, RIA Novosti reported.

Voting in the presidential elections in Russia was held on March 18. Eight people were registered as candidates for the presidency: Sergei Baburin, Pavel Grudinin, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Vladimir Putin, Ksenia Sobchak, Maxim Suraykin, Boris Titov, Grigory Yavlinsky.

