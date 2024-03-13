Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 13 2024

Azerbaijan fulfils OPEC quota by 86% in previous month

13 March 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan fulfils OPEC quota by 86% in previous month
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

In February, the daily production of oil (including condensate) in Azerbaijan was 598,000 barrels, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more