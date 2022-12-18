Volume of transit cargo transshipped to Switzerland via Port of Baku up [PHOTO]
The volume of transit cargo transshipped to Switzerland via the Port of Baku has increased in the first eleven months of 2022, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%