Azerbaijan increased gas production and export while reducing oil production and export in January-November 2020.

Gas production and export

During the reported period, gas production in the country amounted to 33.7 billion cubic meters, which represents an increase by 4.7 percent or 1.5 billion cubic meters, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields accounted for 10.7 billion cubic meters of gas production, while Shah Deniz accounted for 16.3 billion cubic meters. SOCAR produced 6.7 billion cubic meters of gas during this period.

Moreover, during the first eleven months of the year, gas export amounted to 12 billion cubic meters, which is by 14 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

Turkey accounted for 10 billion cubic meters of gas export, which is by 21.1 percent more compared to January-November 2019. It should be noted that during the reported period, 4.2 billion cubic meters of gas was exported to Turkey via TANAP. In addition, 8 billion cubic meters of gas has been transported to Turkey via TANAP from June 30, 2018 to December 1, 2020.

Georgia accounted for 2 billion cubic meters of gas export in the reported period.

Oil production and export

Azerbaijan produced 31.6 million tons of oil, including condensate, during the period of January-November this year, which is a decrease by 2.6 million tons compared to the same period in 2019.

Of the total oil production, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields accounted for 21.6 million tons of oil , while Shah Deniz for 3.2 million tons of condensate. SOCAR’s oil production amounted to 6.8 million tons, including condensate.

Furthermore, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 26 million tons during the first eleven months of the year, which is by 8.8 percent or 2.5 million tons less than during the corresponding period of 2019.

It should be noted that consortium accounted for 24.8 million tons of oil-condensate export, while SOCAR for 1.2 million tons.

Likewise, some 1.5 billion tons of oil-condensate were produced and 551.3 million tons were exported from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields, since its commissioning till December 1, 2020.

Since its commissioning, 522 million tons of crude oil and 175.6 billion cubic meters of gas were produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields. In the meantime, some 30 million tons of condensate and 133.1 billion cubic meters of gas were produced from Shah Deniz. In addition, some 88.8 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Shah Deniz since its commissioning till December 1, 2020.

Over the eleven months of 2020, Azerbaijan refined 5.4 million tons of oil, which is by 292,000 tons less in comparison with the relevant period of the previous year.

