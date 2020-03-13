By Trend

The supply of Azerbaijani oil via the Ukrainian Port of Odessa using the Druzhba pipeline’s southern section will not hinder the transit of Russian oil to the West via the same section of the pipeline, Trend reports referring to the Belarusian media.

Belarus expects the delivery of the first tanker with Azerbaijani oil today in the second half of the day. Then, the oil will be shipped from the Port of Odessa and transported via the Odessa-Brody pipeline, and then via the Brody-Mozyr pipeline, said the report.

"Belneftekhim (Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry) is ready to work with Azerbaijani oil. The oil will be accepted, the Brody-Mozyr pipeline is almost ready to receive it. The arrangements for the supply of Azerbaijani oil are organized in such a way as not to affect the transit”, the media reported citing spokesperson of the Concern Alexander Tishchenko.

On March 5-6, SOCAR sent first batch of Azerbaijani oil to the Belneftekhim Concern from the Turkish Port of Ceyhan, and the second batch tanker is scheduled for shipment from Georgian Port of Supsa on March 20.

Alexander Tishchenko said earlier that SOCAR will send two oil tankers to Belarus with the volume of 160,000 tons of oil to the Odessa Port in March, with its further transportation via the Odessa-Brody pipeline. About one million tons of oil is planned to be supplied to Belarus from various sources. At the same time, negotiations with the Russian suppliers are under way.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz