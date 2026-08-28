CICA Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

28 August 2026 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia congratulated Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Your Excellency, dear Mehriban khanum,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday, together with my sincere wishes for good health, happiness and well-being.

Throughout your many years of public service, you have devoted particular attention to initiatives that touch upon the lives of people, foster mutual understanding and bring societies closer together. This enduring commitment resonates with CICA’s aspirations to nurture dialogue, confidence and a stronger sense of community across Asia.

It is in this spirit that I warmly welcome the Azerbaijani Chairmanship’s initiative to establish and organize the First Meeting the CICA Women Council in Baku this year, further enriching our common efforts and opening new avenues in this direction.

On this special day, may the years ahead bring you continued inspiration and fulfilment in all your endeavors, surrounded by the warmth and support of your family and loved ones.

Yours sincerely,

Kairat Sarybay

Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia