Paraguayan politician lauds Shusha Global Media Forum, calls for closer ties with Azerbaijan

17 July 2026 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Paraguayan politician and businessman Rolando Segovia Páez has called for closer cooperation between Azerbaijan and Paraguay during his first official visit to Baku, emphasizing the untapped potential for expanding bilateral relations in trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange, AzerNEWS reports.

During his visit, Segovia Páez expressed support for establishing an Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay's second-largest city and the economic center of the strategically important Triple Frontier region shared with Brazil and Argentina. According to him, such a diplomatic presence would contribute to raising Azerbaijan's profile in Latin America while creating new opportunities for business cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

He noted that Ciudad del Este serves as one of Paraguay's principal commercial hubs, making it well positioned to facilitate economic and investment partnerships between the two countries. Segovia Páez also stressed the importance of promoting academic and cultural cooperation, including initiatives that introduce Azerbaijan's history, culture, tourism potential, and economic achievements to wider audiences in South America.

As part of his visit, Segovia Páez attended the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, where he joined media representatives, policymakers, and experts from dozens of countries in discussions on the evolving global information landscape. He praised Azerbaijan for hosting the international event, describing the forum as an important platform for dialogue, the exchange of ideas, and strengthening cooperation among media professionals from different regions.

Segovia Páez also commended Azerbaijan's growing international role, highlighting the country's efforts to promote regional connectivity, intercultural dialogue, and balanced international engagement.

The visit reflects growing interest in expanding contacts between Azerbaijan and Latin America, with both sides exploring new avenues for cooperation across economic, educational, and cultural sectors.