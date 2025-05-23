President: In the coming years, OTS can rise to even greater heights

23 May 2025 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

“The shared interests of the member and observer countries of the organisation are clear. We are not only friends, strategic partners, and allies — most importantly, we are brotherly nations, and this principle lies at the foundation of the Organization. I believe that in the coming years, our organisation can rise to even greater heights. All the necessary conditions are in place for this,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received a delegation of participants attending the second meeting of the Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS).

“A positive dynamic of development is being observed in our countries. Internal stability is ensured in the member states. We cover a vast geographical area. Some member countries of the Organisation possess rich natural resources. Our transport projects connect our countries and even extend across a larger geography. The transport corridors passing through our countries link Europe with Asia. In short, we have immense potential in the economic sphere. When combined with our positive