President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Pakistani President on his victory in election

13 March 2024 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a congratulatory letter to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, on the occasion of his recent victory at the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to Azernews, the letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

I extend to you my heartfelt congratulations on your election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Development of friendship and cooperation with fraternal Pakistan, which is based on a solid foundation, holds particular importance to us. The elevated level of mutual understanding between our nations provides a promising foundation for further broadening ties across various sectors.

I am confident that we will work together to strengthen and deepen the Azerbaijani-Pakistani strategic partnership and alliance, based on mutual trust and support, and to successfully continue the positive traditions of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your upcoming responsibilities for the well-being and prosperity of the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 March 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz