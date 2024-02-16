Ombudsperson receives Mexican ambassador to Azerbaijan

16 February 2024 19:04 (UTC+04:00)

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Azerbaijan Republic, Sabina Aliyeva, received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero.

During the meeting, the Ombudsman gave the guest extensive information about her activities in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms. The commissioner said that cooperation with international institutions is of great importance, there are close cooperation relations with the ombudsman and national human rights institutions of foreign countries, and memoranda of understanding have been signed with a number of institutions.

Sabina Aliyeva spoke about the recent amendments to the Constitutional Law "On Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and drew attention to the expansion of her mandate in the field of protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and children, ensuring the right to equality, and preventing discrimination.

At the meeting, the importance of promoting and ensuring gender equality and the protection of women's rights were emphasised, and positive experiences in this field and opportunities for future cooperation were exchanged.

Providing information on a number of important international events hosted by Azerbaijan and achievements, the Ombudsman pointed out that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024.

Ambassador Maria Victoria Romero Caballero expressed her gratitude to Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva for her warm reception.

At the meeting, prospects for strengthening cooperation between the ombudsman institutions of both countries and a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

