President of Latvia sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

11 January 2024 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, Azernews reports.

"Your Excellency,

On the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan, I express my sincerest congratulations along with my wishes of peace and prosperity for your country and its people.

Friendship between Latvia and Azerbaijan was forged more than 100 years ago, and numerous Latvians have found their home in Azerbaijan. Thus, forging our ties even closer thanks to partnerships in business, as well as creating literary, musical and artistic masterpieces inspired by the beautiful Baku.

Our dialogue and strategic partnership are deepening in the areas of mutual interest, and I am confident that our joint efforts will further enhance dynamic exchange between Latvia and Azerbaijan.

Using this opportunity, I reaffirm Latvia’s full support to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Independence and territorial integrity are cornerstones of rules based international order, and it is crucial to maintain peaceful coexistence and dialogue between countries. Peaceful, stable, and prosperous South Caucasus is in our common interest.

Allow me to express my determination to further deepen the ties between our countries. In this regard, I am looking forward to welcoming you to Latvia in 2024.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.

---

