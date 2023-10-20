Western Azerbaijani Community condemns biased resolution adopted by Austrian parliament

20 October 2023 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased resolution adopted by the Austrian Parliament and its joining the anti-Azerbaijani wave started by some countries, especially France, Azernews reports.

The Community's statement reads:

"The Austrian Parliament, which emphasizes the importance of protecting churches in Garabagh, approaches issues from a religious point of view and does not deal with the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia - this is a shameful, racist and Islamophobic approach.

The Community added that the Austrian Parliament should do its job and stop interfering in the internal affairs of our country with such low calls as the entry of international organizations into the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz