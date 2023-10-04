Iranian delegation arrives in Baku to take part as observer in Khazri-2023 [PHOTOS]

4 October 2023 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Baku to take part as an observer in the “Khazri-2023” Joint Tactical Exercises held in Azerbaijan with the participation of warships and servicemen of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh Naval Forces, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov met with a delegation led by Operations Commander of the Iranian Naval Forces, Captain 1st Rank Mohammad Reza Khazai.

The importance of the "Khazri-2023" exercises was emphasized at the meeting hosted by the Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ headquarters. The sides noted the importance of holding joint exercises of the Azerbaijani-Iranian Naval Forces in the Caspian Sea in the future, and a preliminary agreement was reached in this regard.

The meeting discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military field between the naval forces of Azerbaijan and Iran.

In the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

---

