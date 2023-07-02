Event marking 105th anniversary of Azerbaijan Police held in Shusha [PHOTOS]

2 July 2023 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

An event was held in Shusha district in connection with the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Police.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the participants of the event first visited the Martyrs' monument in the region and laid flowers in front of it, AZERNEWS reports, citing AzerTag.

Later, the speakers who addressed the event continued in the police department gave detailed information about the 105-year activity of the Azerbaijan Police and highly appreciated the activities of the internal affairs bodies.

Emphasizing the exceptional services of police officers in ensuring stability, fighting crime, and maintaining public order, they wished them success in their difficult and honorable work.

At the end of the event, gifts and awards were presented to employees who distinguished themselves in their service, as well as to police veterans.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz