Armenian lie exposed: Lachin road open for humanitarian aid [VIDEO]

Supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan following the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders after the 2020 second Karabakh war] have recently passed along the Lachin corridor without any issues, Trend reports from the scene on December 14.

This fact proves that the Lachin corridor is not blocked by Azerbaijan's peaceful protesters - contrary to what Armenia is trying to get across.

The bottom line is the reason why environmental activists from Azerbaijan are holding peaceful protests. The answer is that because the Armenians thwarted the pre-agreed environmental monitoring.

The rally participants demand peacekeepers to fulfill their obligations, and that Armenia ensures access for the Azerbaijani authority representatives and specialists to the area, where illegal mineral resource exploitation is carried out and serious damage is caused to the ecosystem Azerbaijan.

