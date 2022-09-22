Official: Member states of Arab League should provide full support to Azerbaijan

22 September 2022 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Member states of the Arab League should provide full support to Azerbaijan, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri tweeted.

Commenting on the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Armenia, Altwaijri emphasized that Armenia is the aggressor, and Pelosi is supporting the aggressor.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

So far, the Armenian government reported 207 losses among its own military personnel. Moreover, 293 soldiers and three civilians were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken as prisoners.

---

