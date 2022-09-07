Funds allocated for reconstruction of roads in Baku's Surakhani district – decree

7 September 2022 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed the reconstruction of highways in Baku's Suraxani district.

In keeping with the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated AZN4.6 million ($2.7 million) for proceeding with the reconstruction of highways in Bulbula, Amirjan, Hovsan, Garachukhur, Yeni Surakhani, and Zigh settlements of the capital's Surakhani district in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.

