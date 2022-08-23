Azerbaijan expands list of paid services of Territorial Construction and Planning Center - decree

23 August 2022 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending decree No. 597 of the President of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2019 ‘On some issues related to the improvement of activities of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan’, Trend reports.

According to the decree, determination of routes for the system of road and engineering and communication support in the administrative territories of cities and districts covering the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, as well as determination of the conformity of the placement and installation in open areas of catering facilities and mobile shopping facilities which aren’t capital structures were included in the list of paid services provided by the Territorial Construction and Planning Center.

