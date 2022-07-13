Azerbaijani army’s mechanized units hold practical training drills to boost combat readiness [VIDEO]

13 July 2022 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

In keeping with the annual combat training plan, the Azerbaijani army’s mechanized units have conducted practical fire and driving training exercises, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the drills, the driver-mechanics improved their combat vehicle management skills, while the gunner-operators boosted their shooting abilities from various types of weapons.

All prescribed duties were effectively completed as part of the practical training exercises, which were held to increase the mechanized units’ combat readiness, the ministry underlined.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz