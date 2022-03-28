By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Azerbaijani Constitution, the Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with developing and implementing an action plan together with the National Olympic Committee.

The Cabinet of Ministers is in charge of all issues that arise as a result of the order.

Since its establishment, the National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

NOC has significantly contributed to the updating the sports infrastructure and p

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan towards building and modernizing the sports infrastructure as well as promoting sport and a healthy lifestyle.

Azerbaijani sportsmen have successfully represented the country at the Olympic Games and achieved the highest results at international competitions.

They increased their interest in sport, enriching the country's medal haul with 53 Olympic medals.

Thanks to the National Olympic Committee, a number of the prestigious sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017) and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were successfully held in Azerbaijan.

The impressive sports achievements have made Azerbaijan known as one of the sports countries.

