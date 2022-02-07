By Sabina Mammadli

Some 59 mines and munitions were found and defused on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has reported.

As part of the demining operations from February 1 to 5, seven antipersonnel and 10 anti-tank mines, as well as 42 unexploded ordnances were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, the report added.

A 51.3-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reported period.

It should be noted that ANAMA, along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

On December 9, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that 29 civilians and seven military servicemen were killed, as well as 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity as a result of mine explosions in the country’s lands since November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

