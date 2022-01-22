By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Yasamal district police department has seized over 25.1 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances, Azertag reported on January 21.

The police officers detained eight suspected drug traffickers after receiving a tip from the ministry's drug enforcement department.

Namig Hasanov, a Baku resident, was apprehended with 25 kilograms and 151 grams of heroin and marijuana as a result of the operational measures. The suspect admitted obtaining the drugs for resale.

Fuad Alizade, Elvin Mustafayev, Khayal Huseynzade, Elnur Heydarov, Vahid Shirinzade, Huseyn Mammadov, and Tayyib Almyashev, Azerbaijani citizens suspected of drug trafficking in Yasamal district, were detained during another operation. The detainees admitted to being involved in drug sales.

An investigation has been launched into each case.

Police officers continue to conduct operations in Yasamal district to detain drug traffickers and other members of the drug network.

