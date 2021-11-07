On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: November 7, 2021

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a Twitter post that the Azerbaijani army liberated two villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Khojaly and Khojavand regions.

- The cannons of the 3rd battery of the Armenian armed forces' D-30 artillery division were destroyed.

- The Armenian armed forces' equipment and manpower were destroyed.

- The personnel of the Armenian armed forces' special military unit was besieged and liquidated.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar and Aghjabadi.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Aghdam.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani settlements.

- A 16-year-old teenager was killed in an Armenian missile attack on Barda.

- Another video of the liberated villages of Jabrayil region was released.

- The Armenian armed forces suffered losses in the direction of Aghdam.

- Another military column of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

