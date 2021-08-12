By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be rainless in Baku on August 13. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +25-28 °C at night, +37-40 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +26-28 °C at night and +38-40 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night, and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

Rainless is expected in the regions. However, rainfall is expected in the mountainous area. East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +22-27 °C at night, +35-40 °C and 42 °C in the daytime.

In the mountauns, the temperature will be +16-21 °C at night and +26-31 °C in the daytime.

The weather will continue in the country until August 14.

The temperature will rise to 37-40 °C in Baku and Absheron peninsula and 41-42 °C in some places.

In the regions, the temperature might reach 35-40. In Nakchivan, the temperature will reach 42-43°C.

East wind will intensify up to 20-25 m/s in some places.

