By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Army continues large-scale drills involving 15,000 military personnel.

On the second day of the drills on May 17, Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov heard reports from commanders of the types of troops, commanders of the Army Corps, and relevant senior officers about the progress of the drills, the ministry reported.

Under the drills plan, tasks and the organization of interaction among the troops were clarified on the basis of data obtained as a result of the terrain reconnaissance. The minister gave relevant instructions on the control of troops, the report added.

Deputy Defence Minister Karim Vaiyev was briefed about the progress of the exercises by the commanders of the types of troops, commanders of the Army Corps, and relevant officers, the ministry's press service reported on May 18.

As part of the drills, decisions on counter-terrorism operations, the combat missions, and the organization of interaction between the troops were clarified. Later, relevant instructions were given to get reserves and centrally subordinated troops ready for a counter-terrorism operation and to hold a regrouping.

The Azerbaijani Army started drills involving up to 15,000 military personnel on May 16.

Some 300 tanks, and other armoured vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibres, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will be used during the drills held under Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's leadership.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan garrison troops started regular command and staff drills on May 17.

Command and staff exercises are held in the Nakhchivan garrison with the involvement of formations and units of various types of troops in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, the ministry said.

The drills will last until May 20. The formations and units involved in practical activities will be withdrawn to the destination areas and fulfil combat-training tasks.

