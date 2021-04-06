By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Turkey will set up a joint commission under an agreement on cooperation in the defence industry between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments.

The commission will consist of members of the Defence Industry Council under the Turkish National Defence Ministry and the Azerbaijani Defence Industry Ministry.

The task of the joint commission will be to implement the clauses of the above agreement. On April 5, 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified the agreement, which was signed in Baku in 2017.

On April 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Chief Technology Officer of Turkey’s Baykar Company Selcuk Baytraktar in Baku. At the meeting, Aliyev stressed that Bayraktar was at the forefront of the successes of Turkey’s defence industry and underlined the role of Baykar Company's products in destroying enemy equipment during the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenia’s occupation in a 44-day war in Karabakh in 2020.

In January, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan witnessed the successful result of the military-technical cooperation with Turkey and the effectiveness of the Bayraktar UAVs that Azerbaijan used in the battles during the war.

The top official underlined that the successful result of cooperation and effectiveness of the UAVs are based on great scientific potential. Hajiyev said that the two countries established close cooperation in the scientific field as well.

"Our main goal for the coming period is to strengthen this cooperation," the presidential aide noted.

Since 1991, Turkey has been a staunch supporter of Azerbaijan in its efforts to consolidate its independence, preserve its territorial integrity and realize its economic potential arising from the rich natural resources of the Caspian Sea. The two countries share an 11-kilometre border, with the Araz River separating Turkey from Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave.

Turkey and Russia are represented with an equal number of servicemen in the joint centre to monitor the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh under a trilateral peace agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10 to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

--

