By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will automize Hydrological observations and stations on rivers, Deputy Head of the Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Vasif Aliyev said on July 22.

Aliyev said that the marked decline in water availability in the main waterways of Azerbaijan calls for accurate hydrological monitoring of the rivers. Automization of hydrological observations on rivers is linked to this.

Aliyev stated that the modernization of the observation network will allow timely and accurate assessment of the current situation, which in turn will be the basis for proper planning of water consumption.

Moreover, he emphasized that a task was set to equip all hydrological stations of the Ministry with the latest equipment as soon as possible.

"For the first time in the history of hydro-meteorology of Azerbaijan, automation of hydrological stations is carried out, and for this purpose, taking into account the geographical characteristics of the territory, its importance for various areas of national economy, it is planned to install 17 sets of equipment in certain points," Aliyev said.

