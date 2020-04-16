By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on April 17. Rain is expected at night. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-9°C at night, 13-16 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 7-9 °C at night, 14-16 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mmHg. Atmospheric pressure will make up 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Foggy weather is expected in country’s regions. Snow will fall in the mountains.

The temperature will be 5-10 °C at night, 18-23 °C in the daytime. In the mountains,the temperature will be 1-6 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime.

