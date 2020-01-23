By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 24. Sleet is predicted in the evening. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-4 °C and close to 0 °C at night in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 to 770 mm. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent.

The weather will be rainy in the country`s regions. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -3 to +2 °C at night, +5 to +9 °C in the daytime. In mountains, the temperature will ranfe from -4°C to -9 °C at night, from 0 °C to -4 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, intensifying north wind with precipitation and a sharp decline in temperature expected in the Absheron peninsula will beunfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

