As many as 2,266 people applied for participation in the early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan to be held Feb. 9, Trend reports referring to Chairperson of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov.

Speaking at the CEC meeting on Jan. 4, Panahov said that 461 candidates for MPs have been nominated from 19 political parties.

“Initiative groups have nominated 16 candidates, while the number of individual candidates stands at 1,749,” Panahov said.

The head of CEC added that appeals were received from 2,266 people and 1,903 of them were provided with the signatory lists; 580 of the candidates have returned those lists and 285 of them have been registered.

