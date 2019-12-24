By Trend

According to the information received from about 92 percent of polling stations, the results of the municipal elections held in Azerbaijan Dec. 23 have become known, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Dec. 24.

Panahov emphasized that complaints should be considered in the district election commissions.

“Those who remain dissatisfied with the decisions of the district election commissions can appeal to the CEC,” the chairman said. “The video footage distributed on social networks will be investigated. After appropriate investigations, a final decision will be made in this regard.”

Municipal elections were held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections were held on 118 constituencies. The voting took place at 5,049 polling stations. The municipal elections were monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

Voter turnout in the elections was 32.7 percent. Thus, slightly over 1.6 million people voted in the elections.

