Samir Nuriyev, who was appointed as head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, wrote about this on his Facebook page, Trend reports November 1.

“This appointment is a great honor and responsibility for me,” Nuriyev said, thanking the President for high confidence.

“I will make every effort to justify the president’s trust,” Nuriyev added.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree Nov. 1 on the appointment of Samir Nuriyev as head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

Nuriyev was born on March 9, 1975 in Baku. He entered the Azerbaijan Technical University in 1991 and graduated from the faculty of engineering business and management (engineer-economist) in 1996.

By continuing his education at Duke University in the US, he received a master's degree in international development policy in 2003-2005.

He worked in various private companies and international organizations as an economist, marketing manager and project coordinator in 1996-2003.

Nuriyev served as a business consultant in the Azerbaijani office of the UN Development Program in 2000-2001.

He was appointed Director of the Entrepreneurship Development Department of the Ministry of Economic Development in 2006.

Nuriyev was appointed deputy head of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve under the Cabinet of Ministers in 2009 and he was appointed head of this department in 2013 upon the president’s corresponding orders.

Nuriyev was appointed director of the State Agency for Housing Construction under the president of Azerbaijan upon the presidential decree dated April 12, 2016.

He was appointed chairman of the board of the State Agency for Housing Construction upon the presidential decree dated February 14, 2018.

Nuriyev was appointed chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture upon the presidential decree dated April 21, 2018.

Nuriyev is married and has two children.

