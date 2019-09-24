By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on September 25. However, short rain is expected in some places in the evening.

Northwest wind will be followed by mild south-west wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 16-19 °C at night, 24-27 °C in the daytime, 17-19 °C at night, 25-27 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity-65-75 percent at night and 50-55 percent during the day.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, rain is expected in some northern and eastern regions in the evening. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 12-17 °C at night, 25-30 °C in the daytime, 3-8 C at night, 14-19 °C in the daytime.

On September 25, weak and mild meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron peninsula, which is particularly favorable for meteorological people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz