Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 2.

Temperature will range from +18°C to +21°C at night and +25°C+30°C in Absheron in the daytime, +18°C to +20°C at night and +27°C+29°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-45% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, mild south-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C. Mild south-west wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +23-24°C.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, short rain is expected in some areas at night. The west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +16°C to +21°C at night, from +30°C to +35°C in the daytime, in mountains from +7°C to + 12°C at night, and from +16°C to +21°C in the daytime.

