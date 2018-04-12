By Trend

The final results of the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan have been announced.

The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86.03 percent of votes in the election, according to the votes counted in 5,641 polling stations, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov in an event dedicated to results of the presidential election.

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz