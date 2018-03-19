By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on March 20.

Weak mist is predicted in some places. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-10˚C at night, +14-19˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +8-10˚C at night, +16-18˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 65-75%.

The weather will be dry in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow .

The temperature will be +5-10˚C at night, +19-24˚C in daytime, +3-7˚C in mountains at night, +12-17˚C in the afternoon.

The weather will be changeable cloudy on March 21. Rain is predicted in some places. Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning.

North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +8-10˚C at night, +12-17˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +8-10˚C at night, +15-17˚C in daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80%.

Intermittent rain is expected in country's regions. Snow and snow hail will fall in mountainous areas in some places during the day. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be +4-9˚C at night, +19-24˚C in daytime, +2-5˚C in mountains at night, +12-17˚C in the afternoon.

Rainless weather is expected on March 22.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-8˚C at night, +11-16˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +6-8˚C at night, +14-16˚C in daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 65-75%.

The weather will be dry in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places.

West wind will blow and intensify off. The temperature will be +4-9˚C at night, +19-24˚C in daytime, +2-5˚C in mountains at night, +12-17˚C in the afternoon.

Notably, West wind will blow in some areas on March 21-24.

