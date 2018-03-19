By Trend

Azerbaijan, with the peculiarities of its cultural values, support of multiculturalism and equality, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliation, has established itself as a cultural and economic bridge between the West and the East, Ismail Serageldin, founding director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA), the new Library of Alexandria, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend.

“We are pleased to see the outstanding progress achieved by Azerbaijan over the past 10-15 years,” Serageldin said. “This is noticeable not only in terms of the country’s excellently developing infrastructure, but also in terms of the truly large-scale development of several sectors of the economy at once.”

Speaking about the importance of Azerbaijan’s contribution to the world culture, he noted that Azerbaijan has given the world many great personalities, the memory of which is still being cherished.

“Being the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, I can say that I am proud of the preservation of the heritage of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, who already in the 12th century generated progressive ideas that remained topical until the present day,” Serageldin said.

He added that the Global Baku Forum, which was held in Azerbaijan for the sixth time, is an event of great importance, a symbol of openness, cooperation, friendship among nations, which is evidenced by the annually increasing number of presidents and prime ministers from many countries among the forum’s participants.

