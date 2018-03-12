By Laman Ismayilova

Drizzle predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 13.

The temperature will be +2-4˚C at night, +5-7˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. Mild north-east wind will blow.

Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 75-85%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, snow and rain are predicted in some northern and eastern areas. It will be foggy in some places.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be +1-5˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in the afternoon.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz