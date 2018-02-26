By Trend

On the night of February 25-26 1992, Armenian occupants committed one of the bloodiest crimes in the history of mankind in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. Thousands of Baku residents arrived at the Khojaly memorial on Feb. 26 to pay tribute to victims of the genocide on its 26th anniversary.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited a monument to the Khojaly genocide victims in the Khatai district on the 26th anniversary of the tragedy.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up around the memorial.

President Ilham Aliyev put a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to Khojaly victims.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev laid flowers at the monument.

State and government officials, members of the Parliament, ministers, heads of committees and companies, representatives of the diplomatic corps, heads of religious confessions as well as Khojaly genocide survivors also placed flowers at the memorial.

