Azerbaijani, Uzbek military specialists hold woking meeting [PHOTOS]

15 May 2024 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the bilateral cooperation plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2024, a working meeting between military specialists of both countries was held at the Azerbaijan Army’s Training and Educational Center, Azernews reports.

The Uzbek guests were informed about the work done by the officers of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense on the organization of ideological work and the training of military psychologists in the Azerbaijan Army. A briefing on the main activities of the department was also presented.

It was emphasized that the high moral-psychological training of Azerbaijan Army’s personnel is one of the factors contributing to the glorious victory gained in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

A detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest was held and the importance of such meetings was emphasized during the meeting aimed at studying the organization of educational, ideological, and moral-psychological work of personnel and exchanging experience in the field of combating information and psychological operations.

Literature and various educational materials on the organization of ideological work and moral-psychological training in the Azerbaijan Army were also presented at the meeting.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts.

