Hungary, OTS sign joint action plan

A "Joint Action Plan" was signed between the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Hungary. The document aims to support the development of OTS-European Union (EU) relations, Azernews reports, citing the organisation.

According to information, the document was approved during the meeting of the General Secretary of TDT, Kubanichbek Omuraliyev, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Hungary, Peter Siyarto.

During the meeting, the "Joint Action Plan", as well as the steps to be taken in the direction of the development of OTS-EU relations during Hungary's presidency of the European Union, which will begin in July, and the events planned to be held in Hungary were discussed.

The minister emphasized once again that Hungary is determined to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation with OTS and member countries of the organization.

It should be noted that Hungary has been an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States since 2018.

