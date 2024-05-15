Putin approves new composition of government

15 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the appointment of government members.

According to Azernews, the government includes the chairman, 10 deputy prime ministers, and 21 ministers.

Denis Manturov will act as the first deputy prime minister instead of Andrey Belousov, who was appointed as the defense minister. Former Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for the development of transport and logistics. Dmitri Patrushev, who headed the Ministry of Agriculture, is now the deputy prime minister for agriculture, agro-industrial complex, and environmental issues.

New appointments in the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation are as follows: Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev, Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut, Minister of Sports Mikhail Dektaryov.

