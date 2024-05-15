Azerbaijan's electricity production, imports, exports unveiled

15 May 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

According to Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, operational data for January-April of this year reveals that electricity generation totaled 9,248.6 million kWh. During this period, exports stood at 407 million kWh, with imports totaling 62.2 million kWh, Azernews reports.

