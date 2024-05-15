Prisoner escapes in France after two officers shot dead

15 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A van carrying a prisoner was attacked in the Land department in northern France.

The French publication "Le Figaro" wrote that the prisoner was brought from the city of Rouen.

The attackers were in Audi and BMW cars. They shot dead two prison employees who took part in taking the prisoner, three others were seriously injured.

After the attack, the prisoner escaped.

According to BFM TV, the escaped prisoner is 30 years old. Last week, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a series of robberies. He was also convicted of attempted murder in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvre and manslaughter in Marseille in June 2022. accused of murder.

